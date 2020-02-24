It's always been clear that O'Shea Jackson Jr, the son of legendary rapper Ice Cube, takes more after his father than his mother. The actor actually played his dad in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton, marking a significant family resemblance at the time. Today, the 29-year-old is celebrating his birthday and Cube came through to wish him all the best on Instagram, sharing a side-by-side photo of them together. The similarities are honestly shocking.

It's been a running joke for years that O'Shea Jackson Jr looks more like Ice Cube than Ice Cube does... which is a bit of a tongue twister but still, alarmingly accurate. Fans thought that they were seeing double when the rapper shared a birthday picture of his son, remarking that the two look damn-near identical.



Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

"Like father like son," wrote one commenter. Another joked that Ice Cube would never need a DNA test to prove that O'Shea is his. Their mean mugs are basically the same and, despite some subtle differences in their facial expressions, we could have been convinced they were twins. In reality, there's a twenty-one year age gap between father and son.

Join us in wishing O'Shea Jackson Jr. a happy twenty-ninth birthday. Check out the picture in question below.