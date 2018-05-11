resemblance
- RandomCole Sprouse Supposedly Looks Just Like Terrence Howard In New Photo ShootPeople were floored by Cole Sprouse's striking resemblance to Terrence Howard in the "Riverdale" star's recent photo shoot.By Lynn S.
- GramIce Cube & His Son Look Identical In Birthday PostIce Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. looks more like Ice Cube than Ice Cube looks like Ice Cube.By Alex Zidel
- GramJanet Jackson Looks Exactly Like Michael Jackson In This Photo, According To FansGenetics can be strong, folks.By Lynn S.
- GramAmber Rose Is A Spitting Image Of Her & Wiz Khalifa's Son In Throwback PhotoUndeniable. By Chantilly Post
- MusicFredo Santana's Son Is A Spitting Image Of The Late RapperFredo Santana's son Legend looks so much like his father in new photos.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B's Daughter Shares Striking Resemblance To Sister HennessyThe Almánzar's have some strong genes. By Chantilly Post
- MusicComedian Apologizes For Calling Blue Ivy "Ugly" Like Her Father Jay-ZSocial media rose up against Funky Dineva for his comments.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentRed Dead Redemption 2's Voice Actors Look Just Like Their CharactersThe resemblance is uncanny.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicNicki Minaj & Her Mom Look Like Twins In NYFW PhotosNicki and her mom Carol Maraj posted up at the Oscar De La Renta show.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Takes Singing Lessons From His "Twin Brother" Trey Songz6ix9ine shows off his soulful rendition of Usher's "U Got It Bad."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Shares TBT Photo With Her Pops: Spot The Resemblance?Three generations of Rose-Levonchuck-Thomaz on display.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentSofia Richie Resembles Kourtney Kardashian While Out With Scott DisickCould Richie be looking to Disick's ex-girlfriend for style tips?By David Saric
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner's Former Bodyguard Still Believed To Be Stormi's Real DadThis rumour will not settle just yet. By David Saric