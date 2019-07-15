Honorable C.N.O.T.E. Takes The Mic On "Signs" Album

Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E. is best known for his work behind the boards as the producer at the root of some of the most recognizable bangers of the 2010s, ranging from Migos' "Freak No More" and A$AP Ferg's "New Level."

This time around, the southern hitmaker is now stepping in front of the mic, crafting his new Signs solo project as he flexes his lyrical talents. Naturally, you'll find C.N.O.T.E. handling production for the length of the album while he enlists vocal assists from names that include Super Ues-D, Dion Primo, Uncle Lee, and EL' Zappo Foreign.

The new effort goes for eight tracks and arrives independently via his Honorable Court label. Get into down below and sound off with your thoughts on the new project.