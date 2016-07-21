With an MPC Renaissance and some ProTools software, super-producer Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E. can feed streets across the country. It's estimated that J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League's favorite beatmaker has accumulated over 7000 placements over the course of his scarily consistent career. Born in Michigan but a pioneer in Atlanta, some of C.N.O.T.E.'s most frequent collaborators include Gucci Mane, Migos, and 2 Chainz. Even though the young beatmaking cats are eating off the innovations of C.N.O.T.E, the producer born Carlton Mays can still play ball with the hotshots. Some of C.N.O.T.E.'s recent hits include Rae Sremmurd's "Safe Sex Pay Checks," and A$AP Ferg's "New Level (feat. Future)." Word on the street is he's making beats for Tha Carter 5. One can only H.O.P.E.