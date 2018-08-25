signs
- SportsMaster P's Son, Hercy Miller, Signs $2 Million Deal Following NCAA Rule ChangeHercy Miller just got himself the bag.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRoddy Ricch Signs Publishing Deal With Kobalt MusicRoddy is getting a bit more rich.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsHonorable C.N.O.T.E. Takes The Mic On "Signs" AlbumC.N.O.T.E. shifts gears.By Milca P.
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Thanasis Signs 2-Year Deal With BucksThe Antetokounmpo's are bound to spread like wildfire in Milwaukee.By Devin Ch
- MusicTiwa Savage Joins WizKid & Davido In Scoring "Global Record Deals" Outside NigeriaTiwa Savage's deal calls for distribution in over 60 countries, a far cry from her humble beginnings as Mary J Blige and George Michael's backup vocalist.By Devin Ch
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Thinks Soulja Boy Is The Second Coming Of JesusHave we been too focused on musical comebacks to see the signs?By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Fans React Nervously To His "Sudden Retirement"Is this the end of all endings?By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Wayne Designed Halsey's New Libra TattooHalsey has Lil Wayne's handwriting permanently inked on her skin.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Shares Simple "Yandhi" Billboard Ads From New York CityIt looks like "Yandhi" is 100% official. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsMachine Gun Kelly & 24Hrs Connect On New Song "Signs"Listen to Machine Gun Kelly's lone feature on "Binge" EP with "Signs" featuring 24hrs.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsConor McGregor Signs 6-Fight Deal With UFC: ReportConor will have atleast 5 more fights after his upcoming Khabib bout. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFetty Wap Reportedly Signs With Tr3yway EntertainmentFetty Wap is reportedly joining Tekashi 6ix9ine at Tr3yway Entertainment.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsAmber Rose Warns Against Abusive Relationships With Narcissists: "I Have Had 3"She breaks down the signs to look for and dishes some advice.By Zaynab
- MusicGinuwine Strikes Deal With Bungalow Media To Create Unscripted ShowsThe entertainer is ready to put his creative juices to new uses.By Zaynab