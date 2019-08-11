Last we reported, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham's Hobbs & Shaw had snagged the box office crown, bringing in a whopping $60 million dollar during its first week, and now, Variety reports that the Fast & Furious spinoff movie has once again finished on top of the box office, garnering an insane $25.4 million during its second weekend. In terms of regional success, the movie has now earned a total of $108 million in North America and $224 million overseas. Though original predictions held that the movie would gross roughly between $60 and $65 million, it's now surpassed the likes of The Lion King, as well as the Quentin Tarantino-directed, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Though this is quite the feat, it can be pointed out (much to Tyrese Gibson's delight) that Fast & Furious installments that arrived prior to this one have been met with considerably larger debuts, with 2017’s The Fate of the Furious having seen a record-breaking $532 million universal debut. But even this was only the second-highest-grossing entry in the franchise, with 2015's Furious 7 leading the way with a colossal $1.5 billion globally. In the meantime, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's strong box office is quite a feat in of itself, considering it's not a franchise movie. As reported by Forbes, the film brought in a total of $11.6 million on its third weekend of release - making its domestic total $100 million. Earning a total of $40.3 million during its debut, the film made history for Tarantino as his biggest opening to date. More importantly however, according to Complex, this news "arrives at a time when original films without ties to a pre-existing property struggle to make a mark at the box office."