If you can remember, Tyrese Gibson was all kinds of upset when it was announced that The Rock would be leading the Fast & Furious franchise spinoff Hobbs & Shaw alongside Jason Statham. "It appears that he's being selfish, it appears that he's so focused on furthering his own self-interest," Tyrese said of The Rock's involvement in the film. At one point Tyrese even threatened to quit the franchise due to The Rock.

Now that the movie is out in theaters, Tyrese has come through to drop off his two cents, seemingly still displeased with the movie since sharing (and later deleting) an image to Instagram that fronts an inaccurate headline about the poor box office moves of the film that has actually done really well despite certain reports.

"He tried.....folks called me a hater....And attacked me for speaking out....Breaking up the family clearly doesn't have the value that one would assume it does," he captioned an image to Instagram, later suggesting how they might resolve their issues on set of the upcoming F&F film.

After deleting his rant, Tyrese came back with another post to his feed detailing how he's going to just sit this one out - for now, we assume. "Just gonna sit here....... Leave my glasses on... Stay quiet and act like nothing ever happened.... Why..? Cause nothing did happen.... lol," he wrote.