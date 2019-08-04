This weekend's box office crown goes to the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, who managed to land a pretty impressive debut. According to Variety, the new film clocked in a total of $60 million dollars from approximately 4,200 North American theatres this weekend alone. The film is thus doing fairly well considering the big-budget which supported its production. Moreover, the spinoff, featuring Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson, is expected to make even more overseas as the Fast & Furious franchise tends to be more popular internationally. The movie made its debut across 63 international markets this weekend as well which brings its total number to $180 million dollars worldwide. These numbers reflect the biggest opening for both actors Johnson and Statham's careers without considering previous Fast & Furious films. Additionally, Hobbs & Shaw just became one of Universal's highest-grossing titles, exactly the fifth behind titles like Furious 7 and Fifty Shades of Grey.

In the Fast & Furious spin-off, we find our heroes Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw join forces in an attempt to defeat a genetically enhanced villain (played by Idris Elba). Their journey to their goal is not only action-packed, but it is also quite comical. The film also has a star-studded cast that includes Vanessa Kirby and Helen Mirren.

