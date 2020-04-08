The only thing saving us right now is music, as well as all of the hard-working essential workers on the frontline. If it weren't for music though, our self-quarantine journey would likely be a lot less entertaining. Thankfully, home studios are a thing and artists are still able to blast off some tunes for our eardrums to alleviate boredom. During the fourth week of quarantine, we've got an action-packed playlist for you, including some brand new bangers from the likes of Drake, Young Thug, DaBaby, and more.

Each week, our staff-curated TIDAL Wave playlist includes some of the best new releases of the month. This time around, we're coming out swinging with that brand new Drake single "Toosie Slide." Was there any other acceptable way to begin? After transitioning into new music from DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and others, we've got our favorite COVID-19 cut "QUARANTINE CLEAN" by Turbo, Gunna, and Young Thug. After a couple more hits from Future and Famous Dex, we head into our customary cooldown session, brought to you by Frank Ocean this week.

With "Cayendo" and "Dear April," Frank Ocean dropped two new smooth records that he premiered last year, finally blessing streaming services with them last week. The R&B breakdown also includes Kiana Ledé, Alina Baraz, and Jessie Reyez.

Tory Lanez - Who Needs Love

DaBaby - Find My Way

42 Dugg - Hard Times

Frank Ocean - Dear April (Side A - Acoustic)

Famous Dex - What I Like (feat. Rich The Kid & Tyga)

Don Toliver - Wasted

Marshmello & Southside - Been Thru This Before (with Giggs & SAINt JHN)

Turbo, Gunna, & Young Thug - QUARANTINE CLEAN

Future - Tycoon

Frank Ocean - Cayendo (Side A - Acoustic)

Drake - Toosie Slide

Jessie Reyez - IMPORTED (feat. 6LACK)

Jessie Reyez - FIGURES

The Lox - Loyalty And Love

Kiana Ledé - Movin.

Lil West & Brevin Kim - Luck

Alina Baraz - More Than Enough

Headie One & Fred again... - GANG

Sleepy Hallow - Deep End Freestyle

Sheff G - Moody

Tory Lanez - Who Needs Love

DarkoVibes - Different

Future - Tycoon

Rich The Kid - Stuck Together (feat. Lil Baby & Future)

Jack Harlow - WHATS POPPIN

The Lox - Loyalty And Love

BIA - COVER GIRL

Famous Dex - What I Like (feat. Rich The Kid & Tyga)

Conway - Shoot Sideways (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

