This week's TIDAL Wave playlist features new music from Tory Lanez, Young Thug, Famous Dex, Sheff G, and more.
The only thing saving us right now is music, as well as all of the hard-working essential workers on the frontline. If it weren't for music though, our self-quarantine journey would likely be a lot less entertaining. Thankfully, home studios are a thing and artists are still able to blast off some tunes for our eardrums to alleviate boredom. During the fourth week of quarantine, we've got an action-packed playlist for you, including some brand new bangers from the likes of Drake, Young Thug, DaBaby, and more.
Each week, our staff-curated TIDAL Wave playlist includes some of the best new releases of the month. This time around, we're coming out swinging with that brand new Drake single "Toosie Slide." Was there any other acceptable way to begin? After transitioning into new music from DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and others, we've got our favorite COVID-19 cut "QUARANTINE CLEAN" by Turbo, Gunna, and Young Thug. After a couple more hits from Future and Famous Dex, we head into our customary cooldown session, brought to you by Frank Ocean this week.
With "Cayendo" and "Dear April," Frank Ocean dropped two new smooth records that he premiered last year, finally blessing streaming services with them last week. The R&B breakdown also includes Kiana Ledé, Alina Baraz, and Jessie Reyez.
If you're not signed up to TIDAL, get you a free 30-day trial here and enjoy the best quality sonics out of all the other streaming services. Enjoy the playlist below!
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
