Despite how crazy things have been, music has kept us sane for the last few weeks. We've got vibes for every mood. When things get tough, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake will bring us right back up. If we're just trying to vibe, we've got new albums from The Weeknd and PARTYNEXTDOOR. If we want to pretend as though we're still running the streets, we've got 42 Dugg, Conway, and Blacc Zacc to keep us entertained. The great thing about music is that there is no expiry date. Each week, there's something new for us to consume, which is why we compile our favorites in a concise manner for you to enjoy via the TIDAL Wave playlist.

Every week, we go through each new release as a staff, picking out the gems and leaving the dirt behind. This time around, The Weeknd has remained in steady rotation, keeping his spot on the playlist as the artist with the highest number of entries. Elsewhere, we've included new cuts from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Conway, 42 Dugg, Wiz Khalifa, and, of course, that new joint from NAV, Gunna, and Travis Scott.

If you're not yet signed up with TIDAL, try it out with a free 30-day trial here. Let us know whose list is your favorite!

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

42 Dugg - Not A Rapper (feat. Lil Baby & Yo Gotti)

42 Dugg - Hard Times

NAV & Gunna - Turks (feat. Travis Scott)

Wiz Khalifa - Contact (feat. Tyga)

The Kid LAROI - Addison Rae

Alex Cole (Editorial)

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

The Weeknd - Scared To Live

The Weeknd - Final Lullaby

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

Aron A (Editorial)

G4 Boyz - 419

Skepta, Chip, & Young Adz - St Tropez

Geko - Repeat (Remix) [feat. Lotto Boyzz]

Lotto Boyzz - +44 (feat. Dappy)

Kari Faux - While God Was Sleepin...

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

JAY-Z & The Dream - Holy Grail (Unreleased)

Boosie Badazz - Pussy Lips on Live

Wiz Khalifa - Contact (feat. Tyga)

24 Hrs & Ty Dolla $ign - Superstar

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Run the Jewels - Yankee and The Brave (ep. 4)

NAV & Gunna - Turks (feat. Travis Scott)

Conway & The Alchemist - They Got Sonny (feat. Cormega)

Mick Jenkins - Snakes (feat. Kojey Radical)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Jessie Reyez - COFFIN (feat. Eminem)

PARTYNEXTDOOR - Believe It (with Rihanna)

The Weeknd - In Your Eyes

Joyner Lucas - 10 Bands (feat. Timbaland)

Jeezy - Buy A Bank

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Ari Lennox - BMO (Remix) [feat. Doja Cat]

Trouble - Popped (feat. Quavo)

Lil Uzi Vert - Myron

Blacc Zacc - Bang (feat. DaBaby)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Run the Jewels - Yankee and The Brave (ep. 4)

JPEGMAFIA - COVERED IN MONEY!

Skepta, Chip, & Young Adz - St Tropez

NAV & Gunna - Turks (feat. Travis Scott)

Quelle Chris & Chris Keys - Sacred Safe



Lynn S (Editorial)

The Weeknd - Faith

The Weeknd - Snowchild

The Weeknd - Too Late

PARTYNEXTDOOR - Believe It (with Rihanna)

PARTYNEXTDOOR - Savage Anthem