This week's TIDAL Wave playlist includes picks from The Weeknd, 42 Dugg, Joyner Lucas, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Conway, and more.
Despite how crazy things have been, music has kept us sane for the last few weeks. We've got vibes for every mood. When things get tough, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake will bring us right back up. If we're just trying to vibe, we've got new albums from The Weeknd and PARTYNEXTDOOR. If we want to pretend as though we're still running the streets, we've got 42 Dugg, Conway, and Blacc Zacc to keep us entertained. The great thing about music is that there is no expiry date. Each week, there's something new for us to consume, which is why we compile our favorites in a concise manner for you to enjoy via the TIDAL Wave playlist.
Every week, we go through each new release as a staff, picking out the gems and leaving the dirt behind. This time around, The Weeknd has remained in steady rotation, keeping his spot on the playlist as the artist with the highest number of entries. Elsewhere, we've included new cuts from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Conway, 42 Dugg, Wiz Khalifa, and, of course, that new joint from NAV, Gunna, and Travis Scott.
If you're not yet signed up with TIDAL, try it out with a free 30-day trial here. Let us know whose list is your favorite!
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
42 Dugg - Not A Rapper (feat. Lil Baby & Yo Gotti)
42 Dugg - Hard Times
NAV & Gunna - Turks (feat. Travis Scott)
Wiz Khalifa - Contact (feat. Tyga)
The Kid LAROI - Addison Rae
Alex Cole (Editorial)
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
The Weeknd - Scared To Live
The Weeknd - Final Lullaby
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
Aron A (Editorial)
G4 Boyz - 419
Skepta, Chip, & Young Adz - St Tropez
Geko - Repeat (Remix) [feat. Lotto Boyzz]
Lotto Boyzz - +44 (feat. Dappy)
Kari Faux - While God Was Sleepin...
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
JAY-Z & The Dream - Holy Grail (Unreleased)
Boosie Badazz - Pussy Lips on Live
Wiz Khalifa - Contact (feat. Tyga)
24 Hrs & Ty Dolla $ign - Superstar
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Run the Jewels - Yankee and The Brave (ep. 4)
NAV & Gunna - Turks (feat. Travis Scott)
Conway & The Alchemist - They Got Sonny (feat. Cormega)
Mick Jenkins - Snakes (feat. Kojey Radical)
Erika Marie (Editorial)
Jessie Reyez - COFFIN (feat. Eminem)
PARTYNEXTDOOR - Believe It (with Rihanna)
The Weeknd - In Your Eyes
Joyner Lucas - 10 Bands (feat. Timbaland)
Jeezy - Buy A Bank
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Ari Lennox - BMO (Remix) [feat. Doja Cat]
Trouble - Popped (feat. Quavo)
Lil Uzi Vert - Myron
Blacc Zacc - Bang (feat. DaBaby)
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Run the Jewels - Yankee and The Brave (ep. 4)
JPEGMAFIA - COVERED IN MONEY!
Skepta, Chip, & Young Adz - St Tropez
NAV & Gunna - Turks (feat. Travis Scott)
Quelle Chris & Chris Keys - Sacred Safe
Lynn S (Editorial)
The Weeknd - Faith
The Weeknd - Snowchild
The Weeknd - Too Late
PARTYNEXTDOOR - Believe It (with Rihanna)
PARTYNEXTDOOR - Savage Anthem