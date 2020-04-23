It's been a pretty great year so far as music pertains. Everything else has been proper garbage but hey, at least we've got some good new music. And it's consistent too. Every week, we've seen some of the industry's heavy hitters drop off either a new album, a single, or a project in between. Last week was no different.

In the last seven days, we saw releases from DaBaby, Westside Gunn, a new single from Playboi Carti, a 4/20 release from Wiz Khalifa, and more. That's pretty special if you ask me. All of those are represented on the brand new update of our TIDAL-exclusive staff-curated playlist TIDAL Wave.

This week, we start things off with a stand-out from DaBaby's new album Blame It On Baby. His collaborative single "ROCKSTAR" with Roddy Ricch sees the two breakout stars connecting before we head into more of a hype zone, bringing that Playboi Carti "@ MEH" to your ears.

There are a few surprises buried in the playlist this week, including one selection from Dr. Dre's The Chronic, which was recently added to streaming services for the first time.

Check out each of our picks below and don't forget to redeem your free 60-day trial to TIDAL here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Wiz Khalifa - Still Wiz

DaBaby - ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)

Playboi Carti - @ MEH

21 Savage - Secret (feat. Summer Walker)

Famous Dex - What I Like (feat. Rich The Kid & Tyga)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

21 Savage - Secret (feat. Summer Walker)

Westside Gunn - $500 Ounces (feat. Freddie Gibbs & Roc Marciano)

Skip Marley & H.E.R. - Slow Down (Remix) [feat. Wale]

French Montana - That's a Fact

Kid Cudi - Leader of the Delinquents

Lynn S (Editorial)

Wiz Khalifa - Y U Mad (feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, & Mustard)

Kari Faux - Look At That

dvsn - Friends (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

dvsn - No Cryin (feat. Future)

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes - Nightrider (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Mike Rapp (Sales)

DaBaby - ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)

Kid Cudi - Leader of the Delinquents

Westside Gunn - 327 (feat. Joey Bada$$, Tyler, The Creator, & Billie Essco)

Fredo Bang - Get Even (feat. Lil Baby)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Playboi Carti - @ MEH

Lucki - Faith

Westside Gunn - $500 Ounces (feat. Freddie Gibbs & Roc Marciano)

Westside Gunn - 327 (feat. Joey Bada$$, Tyler, The Creator, & Billie Essco)

DaBaby - ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Playboi Carti - @ MEH

Westside Gunn - $500 Ounces (feat. Freddie Gibbs & Roc Marciano)

Westside Gunn - 327 (feat. Joey Bada$$, Tyler, The Creator, & Billie Essco)

Westside Gunn - George Bondo (feat. Conway The Machine & Benny The Butcher)

dvsn - Between Us (feat. Snoh Aalegra)

Aron A (Editorial)

Buju Banton - Ganja Man

Westside Gunn - Party wit Pop Smoke (feat. Keisha Plum)

Dr. Dre - Let Me Ride (feat. Jewell)

M1illionz - Y PREE

Alkaline - Monopoly

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Westside Gunn - George Bondo (feat. Conway The Machine & Benny The Butcher)

Deante’ Hitchcock - I Got Money Now (feat. J.I.D)

Westside Gunn - Allah Sent Me (feat. Benny The Butcher & Conway The Machine)

DaBaby - ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Westside Gunn - Shawn vs. Flair

DaBaby - ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)

21 Savage - Secret (feat. Summer Walker)

Westside Gunn - French Toast (feat. Wale & Joyce Wrice)

French Montana - That's A Fact

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

The-Dream - Wee Hours (feat. Jhene Aiko)

The-Dream - Notice

The-Dream - Ecstacy

Lil Skies - Havin My Way (feat. Lil Durk)

Trouble - Medusa (feat. Jeezy)

Ab-Soul - Dangerookipawaa Freestyle