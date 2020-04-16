This week's TIDAL Wave playlist features picks from Tory Lanez, Youngboy Never Broke Again, DaBaby, Future, Rico Nasty, and more.
Things are picking up again with Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert both seemingly preparing new releases next week. As we wait for those to arrive, as well as the new Westside Gunn project coming tonight, we look back on what was another solid week for new releases.
Every seven days, the HotNewHipHop staff mulls over all the hottest releases from the last ~three~ weeks, choosing what deserves placement on our TIDAL-exclusive, staff-curated playlist. This time around, we just had to start things out with a huge return. Of course, we're talking about Kid Cudi.
Kid Cudi released his new single "Leader of the Delinquents" and it sounds as though he hasn't dropped off a touch. With Entergalactic on the way, we're sure even more heat is on the way. We head into that new Tory Lanez right after, going into the Conor McGregor-assisted "Stupid Again" before grabbing that new Yella Beezy and Young Thug.
We're also putting a highlight on a few discoveries for you this week, shining a light on Kari Faux, RMR, Jackboy, Lil West, and others. Of course, with the release of Future's classic mixtape 56 Nights on streaming services, we added a joint from that too.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Youngboy Never Broke Again - Drop’Em
Tory Lanez - Stupid Again
Kid Cudi - Leader of the Delinquents
Mozzy - Pricetag (feat. Polo G & Lil Poppa)
UnoTheActivist - Night Mode (feat. 2gramcam)
Lynn S (Editorial)
Pink Sweat$ - Ride with Me
Kari Faux - While God Was Sleepin’...
Kari Faux - McGrady
Kari Faux - Actors, Rappers & Wrestlers
Jessie Reyez - LOVE IN THE DARK
Mike Rapp (Sales)
DaBaby - FIND MY WAY
Usher, Lil Jon, & Ludacris - SexBeat
Tory Lanez - Stupid Again
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Kid Cudi - Leader of the Delinquents
Gorillaz - Aries (feat. Peter Hook and Georgia)
IDK - In My White Tee
RMR - Dealer
Rico Nasty - Popstar
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
R.A. The Rugged Man, Ghostface Killah, Masta Killa, Kool G Rap, & XX3eme - Dragon Fire
Kid Cudi - Leader of the Delinquents
Tory Lanez - Dope Boy's Diary
DaBaby - FIND MY WAY
Aron A (Editorial)
Kid Cudi - Leader of the Delinquents
Tory Lanez - Pricey & Spicy
YS & Ron-RonTheProducer - Mobsters (feat. Sada Baby)
Future - 56 Nights
Jackboy - Cleaning Crew
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Ca$h Out - Pretty Girl World
Lil West & Brevin Kim - Luck
Yella Beezy - Headlocc (feat. Young Thug)
Shy Glizzy - Lonely Vibes
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
Lil West & Brevin Kim - Luck
Kid Cudi - Leader of the Delinquents
dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign - Dangerous City (feat. Buju Banton)
Pink Sweat$ - Ride with Me
E-40 - Go