Things are picking up again with Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert both seemingly preparing new releases next week. As we wait for those to arrive, as well as the new Westside Gunn project coming tonight, we look back on what was another solid week for new releases.

Every seven days, the HotNewHipHop staff mulls over all the hottest releases from the last ~three~ weeks, choosing what deserves placement on our TIDAL-exclusive, staff-curated playlist. This time around, we just had to start things out with a huge return. Of course, we're talking about Kid Cudi.

Kid Cudi released his new single "Leader of the Delinquents" and it sounds as though he hasn't dropped off a touch. With Entergalactic on the way, we're sure even more heat is on the way. We head into that new Tory Lanez right after, going into the Conor McGregor-assisted "Stupid Again" before grabbing that new Yella Beezy and Young Thug.

We're also putting a highlight on a few discoveries for you this week, shining a light on Kari Faux, RMR, Jackboy, Lil West, and others. Of course, with the release of Future's classic mixtape 56 Nights on streaming services, we added a joint from that too.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Youngboy Never Broke Again - Drop’Em

Tory Lanez - Stupid Again

Kid Cudi - Leader of the Delinquents

Mozzy - Pricetag (feat. Polo G & Lil Poppa)

UnoTheActivist - Night Mode (feat. 2gramcam)

Lynn S (Editorial)

Pink Sweat$ - Ride with Me

Kari Faux - While God Was Sleepin’...

Kari Faux - McGrady

Kari Faux - Actors, Rappers & Wrestlers

Jessie Reyez - LOVE IN THE DARK

Mike Rapp (Sales)

DaBaby - FIND MY WAY

Usher, Lil Jon, & Ludacris - SexBeat

Tory Lanez - Stupid Again

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Kid Cudi - Leader of the Delinquents

Gorillaz - Aries (feat. Peter Hook and Georgia)

IDK - In My White Tee

RMR - Dealer

Rico Nasty - Popstar

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

R.A. The Rugged Man, Ghostface Killah, Masta Killa, Kool G Rap, & XX3eme - Dragon Fire

Kid Cudi - Leader of the Delinquents

Tory Lanez - Dope Boy's Diary

DaBaby - FIND MY WAY

Aron A (Editorial)

Kid Cudi - Leader of the Delinquents

Tory Lanez - Pricey & Spicy

YS & Ron-RonTheProducer - Mobsters (feat. Sada Baby)

Future - 56 Nights

Jackboy - Cleaning Crew

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Ca$h Out - Pretty Girl World

Lil West & Brevin Kim - Luck

Yella Beezy - Headlocc (feat. Young Thug)

Shy Glizzy - Lonely Vibes

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Lil West & Brevin Kim - Luck

Kid Cudi - Leader of the Delinquents

dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign - Dangerous City (feat. Buju Banton)

Pink Sweat$ - Ride with Me

E-40 - Go