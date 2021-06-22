You guys liked when we did this with J. Cole's new album The Off-Season, so we're back with another song revenue report for Lil Baby and Lil Durk's collaborative studio album The Voice of the Heroes. Grossing just under $1,000,000 in its first week out, we're taking a close look into how well Baby and Durk's new project has been performing, dissecting the performance of each song to show you what people have been vibing with the most.

With Lil Baby and Lil Durk preparing to hit the road for the Back Outside tour, their new album has been making a strong impact on the hip-hop charts for the last two weeks. After debuting at #1, Hits Daily Double took a look at how each song was performing, determining which tracks were picking up the most revenue.

According to the chart, "Hats Off" featuring Travis Scott has been the top earner from the album, grossing over $104,000. "Voice of the Heroes" made $86,000 in its first week out, "2040" pocketed $76,000 for the duo, and "Still Runnin" got them $70,000.

Take a look at the graphic below to see what each song earned from the album and if you're looking for more content like this, check out our similar piece for J. Cole's album The Off-Season here.