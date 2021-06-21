Lil Baby and Lil Durk are fresh off the release of their #1-charting album The Voice of the Heroes and it looks like they're taking the new music on the road, announcing the Back Outside tour with dates across the country.

The nationwide tour will kick off at the beginning of September in Mansfield, MA. It will run for over a month and a half, with dates in New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and other cities. Interestingly enough, the tour will not touch down in either of Baby or Durk's hometowns of Atlanta and Chicago. They will also be staying in the United States, possibly leaving room for a tour extension in Canada, Europe, and the rest of the world down the road.

The tour is presented by Rolling Loud and Live Nation with tickets going on sale on Friday, June 25 at 10 am local time.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

With things beginning to return to normal, artists have been announcing all kinds of upcoming tour dates, getting back into the thick of it. Alongside Lil Baby and Lil Durk, Jack Harlow, Blxst, Trippie Redd, Rod Wave, and other hip-hop stars have announced their own proper tour dates in the last week.

Will you be picking up a ticket to the Back Outside tour with Lil Baby and Lil Durk? Check out the dates below.