This week in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, Harry Styles maintains his position at No. 1, spending two consecutive weeks at the top slot with his Fine Line sophomore output with 89,000 units, marking an 81% decrease from his debut week of nearly half a million units.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

At No. 2, Michael Buble's Christmas gets a welcome boost fromthe holidays with 77,000 equivalent units while Roddy Ricch's former No. 1 Excuse Me For Being Antisocial debut maintaining at No. 3 with 73,000 equivalent album units in its third week. The festive spirit takes up again as Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas album positions itself at No. 4 with 71,000 equivalent units while Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? experiences a 31% increase with 64,000 units sold for a spot at No. 5.

The last half of this week's top 10 begins with Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding earning 63,000 units at No. 5 while Pentatonix's The Best of Pentatonix Christmas holds on to No.7 with 62,000 units. No. 8 is occupied by the fourth and final holiday-themes effort on the list as Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song cracks the top 10 with 60,000 units.

The Frozen II soundtrack checks in at No. 9 with 57,000 equivalent album units and the listing is closed out with Young Thug's So Much Fun with 53,000 units, jumping from No. 36 back to the top 10 with a 136% increase due to a deluxe reissue of the album last week.