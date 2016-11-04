michael buble
- NumbersHere Are The Top 10 Albums Of The WeekYoung Thug is back in the top 10.By Milca P.
- Music21 Savage Debuts At No. 1 With "I Am > I Was""I Am > I Was" is 21 Savage's 1st album to garner top spot on the Billboard 200.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B, Migos & More Sing Christmas Songs On "Carpool Karaoke"James Corden released a special edition of his hit segment "Carpool Karaoke" for the holidays.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's Collaboration With Canadian Legend Paul Anka Set To Drop In JuneLooks like Drake, 31, and Paul Anka, 76, got some heat on the way. By Aron A.
- LifeMichael Bublé's Son Diagnosed With CancerMichael Bublé's oldest son Noah has been diagnosed with cancer.By hnhh