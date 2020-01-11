"EEE EUH" is echoing across the globe. Roddy Ricch's "The Box" is indisputably the biggest song of 2020 so far. Well, some may wish to dispute that Justin Bieber's new single, "Yummy", is more deserving of this title. "The Box" already beat out "Yummy" for #1 on Spotify's Top 50 Streaming list in the United States, but we're still waiting for Billboard's Hot 100 to update. "Yummy" will enter the Hot 100 this week and, as massive of an artist as The Biebs is, it's looking like Roddy Ricch's song has a chance of clenching the top spot. Bieber has been pushing for his fans to adopt aggressive streaming tactics for "Yummy" to debut at No. 1, but the more widely beloved song shall reign. "The Box", which appears on Ricch's major label debut, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, became his first top five hit last week by climbing up to No. 3.

While we wait to see whether "The Box" is the biggest song in the country, why not look at some of the memes that are contributing to its popularity? Many of the memes play on the squeaking noises that appear at the beginning of the track, which initially seemed like an odd choice, but now gets everyone's blood pumping. There are also several memes that reference Netflix's most popular series at the moment, You. And of course, "The Box" has been edited onto several Spongebob Squarepants clips, because Spongebob memes are forever.