From the moment Roddy Ricch dropped his major label debut last month, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, it was clear that one song on there slapped harder than the rest. Listeners immediately gravitated towards "The Box". The track's triumphant, squeaky opening is now getting people's blood flowing across the nation and the charts are reflecting this.

The Compton rapper just secured his first entry in the top five of Billboard's Hot 100. This week, "The Box" sits at No. 3 below Post Malone's "Circles" and Maroon 5's "Memories". Ricch's song is still picking up steam, so it wouldn't it be too surprising to see it clench the top spot and mark another major milestone for him. "The Box" is No. 1 on Billboard's R&B/Hip Hop chart and according to Rolling Stone's Artists 500 chart, it is the No. 1 song in the world.

The most impressive aspect about "The Box"'s success is that it was organic. It wasn't released or promoted as a single. People having fun with the song on TikTok may have allowed it to spread more, but at the end of the day, it's just irresistibly exhilarating. If you're a fan of Roddy Ricch and want to see him keep winning in 2020, keep streaming "The Box" and watch it climb up the charts.