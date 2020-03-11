News broke this morning that Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul, was sentenced to twenty-three years in prison for third-degree rape and a felony sex crime. Many are celebrating the judgment handed down by Justice James Burke -- especially the countless women who have accused him of assault -- but Weinstein's defense attorney does not believe his sentence is fair at all.

Speaking with the media directly following the ruling, Harvey Weinstein's attorney Donna Rotunno declared that the judge had "caved" to the public's pressure to put away her client for a long time, noting that she believes a twenty-three sentence is unjust.

"That sentence that was just handed down by this court was obscene," said Rotunno, according to Variety. "I am overcome with anger at that number. I think that number is a cowardly number to give."



Jeenah Moon/Getty Images -- Harvey Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno arrives at New York Criminal Court on March 11, 2020

Although the film producer was facing a maximum sentence of twenty-nine years, it was predicted this week that he would be getting somewhere around ten. As expected, Rotunno revealed that Weinstein will be appealing the sentence.

"There are murderers who will get out of court faster than Harvey Weinstein will," she said. "We hope this sentence will speak to the appellate court in a way that will show this has been unfair from the beginning."

