It was revealed that the jury was imminently nearing a verdict in the high-profile trial of Harvey Weinstein, film producer, in New York last week. Their decision has officially been revealed as, this morning, Weinstein was informed of the guilty verdict in his case.

As reported by NBC News, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and a felony sex crime this morning. The 67-year-old was additionally found not guilty on several of the most severe charges he was facing, including two cases of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape, which he was acquitted of. The jury, which was composed of seven men and five women, made the decision after five days of deliberation.



Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The third-degree rape charge that Weinstein was found guilty of pertains to his attack of Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress, in 2013. As for the other sex crime he was convicted of, that relates to him forcing production assistant Mimi Haley to perform oral sex on him in 2006.

Harvey Weinstein has been a central component to the #MeToo movement, which broke out following the dozens of allegations made against the producer. While this is somewhat of a win for #MeToo activists, the fact that he was acquitted of his would-be life sentence crimes will leave a bad taste.



Spencer Platt/Getty Images