As Nicki Minaj fans continue to berate A$AP Ferg for the debut of his new song "Move Ya Hips," which features their Queen, at #19 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Top 10 is being occupied by some of the hottest songs of the summer, including one that has finally hit the top position.

For the last several months, Harry Styles has been creeping around the Top 10 with "Watermelon Sugar" and, this week, he moved up from #7 to #1 with the song, usurping Taylor Swift's "Cardigan" and holding off another surge from DaBaby and Roddy Ricch.

You surely already know but DaBaby and Roddy Ricch have been keeping the #1 spot warm with "ROCKSTAR" for a total of seven weeks, which follows Roddy's solo swing at the top with "The Box," which is the longest-running #1 single of the year. Harry Styles was able to grab his first-ever chart-topper by moving past "ROCKSTAR," surely planning on celebrating the moment tonight.

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch and Jack Harlow's "WHATS POPPIN" remix stay strong at the #2 and #3 spots respectively. Directly following are The Weeknd with "Blinding Lights" and SAINt JHN with his breakout hit "Roses."

Billie Eilish managed to score an impressive first-week with her new single "My Future." Also in the Top 10 are Jason Derulo, who peaks at #7 with "Savage Love," Taylor Swift at #8 with "Cardigan," Chris Brown and Young Thug enjoying their viral single "Go Crazy" one spot lower and Lil Mosey also reaping the benefits of a TikTok hit with "Blueberry Faygo" at the tenth position.