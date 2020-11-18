It's unbelievable that it's been over two years since the shocking news of Mac Miller's death was announced. The 26-year-old rapper was a star on the rise when he lost his life to an accidental overdose, causing many to re-evaluate their own addictions, habits, and decisions. One of those people is Halsey who shared with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast that Miller's death was a catalyst that helped her leave a drug-fueled, toxic relationship.

“This is a terrible thing to say because I think it puts a positive connotation on a heinously tragic event, but it gave me the courage and the faith to leave the relationship I was in,” said Halsey. “I was already mourning the loss of the person that I was with and it taught me a really valuable thing. Just gave me that real f*cking reality check that I needed and I think it probably did the same for a lot of other people, too.”

“I was lucky enough to be in a position where I was like, ‘Okay, cool I’m not ruining my life yet,’ but I never would’ve expected some of the people that I know and loved and lost—to see them go down that path so aggressively and so rapidly," Halsey continued. "I kind of recognized the spiral early and was like, ‘Alright, well now I know.'"

Of course, Halsey wouldn't name the person with who she was in this spiraling relationship, but she admitted that there was a lot of drug use and infidelity. She said she would do drugs with them because she feared that if she didn't, they would cheat on her with someone who would.

"So, it's like, not to live vicariously through someone's death, which is a weird paradoxical statement, but it kind of gave me a perspective," Halsey added. "That's why I love Mac's music so much. We were talking about writing about the bad and writing with responsibility. I think he was really, really good at that.

Listen to a clip of Halsey on Armchair Expert below.