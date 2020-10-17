Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will be lacing up custom cleats in honor of the late Mac Miller for the team's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday.

Footwear artist Mache announced the move on Instagram, Saturday: "Big game for the @clevelandbrowns this week when they head to Pittsburgh and @juice_landry wanted to pay tribute to The Steel City’s fallen son, @macmiller. Went full-on portrait mode with these....and hope I did Mac and the city justice. RIP MAC, we miss you. Swipe to check out the video by @sircharlesmedia #macmiller #handpainted #angelusdirect."

While Landry hasn't confirmed that he'll be wearing the shoes, he did tease the move by posting a video of Mac Miller on Instagram with the caption, "Legendary."

The Browns have been uncharacteristically good to start the 2020 NFL Season. The team is 4-1 with impressive victories over the Cowboys and Colts. Their only loss came in Week 1 against the Ravens. The team will have a difficult matchup with the Steelers, who boast one of the better defenses in the league.

Despite the Browns success, Landry hasn't been at 100 percent health. He's played in all five games thus far but has done so while dealing with a hip injury. He was kept out of Wednesday and Thursday's practice this week but returned to practice Friday.

