She's tackled roles throughout her career that have set her apart as one of Hollywood's elite, but Halle Berry's forthcoming portrayal of a trans man has caused a bit of a stir. The Oscar-winning actress found herself to be the topic of heated discussions, especially within the LGBTQIA+ communities. According to the website Pink News, Halle was discussing her role and said, “[It’s] a character where the woman is a trans character, so she’s a woman that transitioned into a man. She’s a character in a project I love that I might be doing.”



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Halle reportedly also said, "It's really important to me to tell stories, and that’s a woman, that’s a female story – it changes to a man, but I want to understand the why and how of that. I want to get into it.” It didn't take long for critics to hop on social media to condemn portions of Halle's remarks. To begin, many people took issue with a non-trans person portraying a trans character. Then, some people were upset with the pronouns and descriptors Halle Berry used in describing the character as "she," "it," and "female."

The actress has yet to address the backlash, but here a few responses below.

