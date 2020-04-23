Things almost took a tragic turn for Halle Berry when she was on the set of 2002's James Bond film Die Another Day. The movie was the 20th in the Bond series and featured Pierce Brosnan as the title MI6 agent and Halle Berry as Jinx Johnson, and agent for the NSA. Halle revisited her time filming Die Another Day while chatting recently with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show. The Oscar-winning actress recalled having a life-threatening moment while in a scene with Brosnan who, in turn, saved her life.



Carlos Alvarez / Stringer / Getty Images

"I was doing a scene with Pierce Brosnan in Die Another Day, and I was supposed to be all sexy and, like, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it," Halle told Jimmy. Brosnan didn't skip a beat in saving his co-star. "He had to get up and do the c...So not sexy."

"You should've seen it. James Bond knows how to Heimlich. He was there for me," Halle Berry added. "He will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world." She also talked about being under quarantine with her kids and laughed about how differently they're each handling being home around the clock. Watch Halle's interview below.