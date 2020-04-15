Leave it to Halle Berry to make even a pillow look good. On Wednesday, the actress tried her hand at the #PillowChallenge, the latest trend to go viral on social media. Like many of the hottest fads right now, the #PillowChallenge was born out of the widespread collective boredom caused by quarantine, but it looks like most participants are having a lot of fun with it. Tons of social media users are turning their pillows into full-blown outfits by securing the padded garment onto their bodies with a belt. It may sound ridiculous, and it may look ridiculous, but if you're Halle Berry, even ridiculous looks hot.

"You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge," she wrote in the caption of the photo on Instagram. Wearing nothing but a hat, sunglasses, and heels, Halle took her navy blue-cased pillow and fastened it onto the front of her body with a black belt. She proceeded to strike a pose in the middle of her lush garden, turning her bedding into a runway-worthy look.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The post got some love from the likes of La La Anthony, D-Nice, Rubi Rose, and more, who all approved of the avant-garde concept. Who knew pillows could be so fashion-forward?

