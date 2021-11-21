If you’ve logged into Netflix lately, you may have come across Halle Berry’s latest project – an original film in collaboration with the streaming service called Bruised, which tells the story of an MMA fighter who attempts to restore her glory in the ring after reconnecting with the son she had given up for adoption years before.

Not only is the movie’s plot enticing, but it also happens to have a star-studded soundtrack including songs from artists like Cardi B, Saweetie, the City Girls, and Young M.A., who recently had the opportunity to sit down with Berry and discuss a few things, including their “weird” turn-ons.

“Only ‘cuz you’re asking me,” Berry shamelessly teased the rapper before answering. “I don’t know if this is weird, but I like when you’re kissing someone, and they like, kinda suck the tongue. It might not be weird, but that turns me on.” Before the Catwoman star had even finished her sentence, M.A.’s face was lit up with a smile from cheek to cheek.

“Hello,” the “BIG” recording artist said cheekily. “That’s not weird, that’s not weird. That is absolutely perfect,” she said with a thumbs up. The interaction has earned plenty of hilarious responses from viewers online, including Kid Cudi, who retweeted the clip along with a flirtatious message of his own.

