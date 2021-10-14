The new trailer for Halle Berry's upcoming film, Bruised, is here and shows the Academy Award winner diving into the world of mixed martial arts.

Berry stars as a former MMA fighter who returns to the sport on a road to redemption. Bruised will also serve as the directorial debut for Berry and additionally star Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

While shooting Berry broke two ribs in the process, a similar injury to one she sustained while filming John Wick 3.

"When you break something, it calcifies and it's stronger. You don't usually break the same bones twice," Berry told Entertainment Weekly in August, clarifying that the two separate injuries were different bones.

She explained that on John Wick 3, she "told the director about it, they told the insurance. We had to shut down for months and it was a big ordeal. On this, because it was an independent movie, we didn't have a big budget. The director in me said, 'I didn't come this far and work this hard to go home.'"

Fight choreographer and stunt coordinator Eric Brown described it as "kind of a crazy injury. But that was just her intensity … Halle’s a special case. I’ve worked with tons of actors, and almost none of them have that kind of work ethic.”

Bruised will be available on Netflix, this Thanksgiving.

