Halle Berry & Cardi B Produce "Bruised Soundtrack" Ft. Latto, Saweetie, City Girls, H.E.R., Rapsody, DreamDoll & More

Her film is about a woman boxer who is working through struggles to overcome, so it was fitting for the film's director and star Halle Berry to call on an all-women lineup for the soundtrack. We've been reporting on Bruised and its anticipated musical attachment that was executive produced by Halle and none other than Cardi B. The ladies recently caught up with Billboard and spoke about how their collaboration came to be.

“When I thought of what would be the voice that would be the pinnacle of what this soundtrack could be, of course, I thought of the queen. Like who wouldn’t want to have a Cardi B song and have her voice and have her talents on their debut?” Berry said. Cardi replied, “I was like ‘Oh my gosh, is this happening? Is this the real Halle Berry? She knows me, she likes me, she loves me!'”

The soundtrack includes several hitmakers like Latto, Saweetie, City Girls, Young M.A., Rapsody, Erica Banks, DreamDoll, H.E.R., Flo Milli, and more. Let us know your thoughts on this one.

Tracklist

1. Bet It — Cardi B

2. Attitude — Saweetie

3. Tha F*ck — Latto

4. Scared — City Girls

5. Automatic Woman — H.E.R.

6. No Mercy (Intro) — Young M.A.

7. Dungarees — Baby Tate

8. Blast Off — Flo Milli ft. Akbar V

9. She Bad — Rapsody

10. On The Neck — Erica Banks

11. Aye — Big Bottle Wyanna

12. Sweater — Ambré

13. Chacin — DreamDoll

