Hollywood remakes usually send fans into a whirlwind over the thought of beloved characters they've admired for so being reimagined by a new generation. The Little Mermaid is going under two renovations, the first being a live show that is set will go down on November 5. The cast includes Queen Latifah as Ursula, Shaggy as Sebastian, and Auli'i Cravalho—the voice of princess Moana—who will star at everyone's favorite redheaded mermaid, Ariel.

The announcement that Cravalho would be playing the lead character wasn't met with as much opposition as that of the news that Chole x Halle singer Halle Bailey would also be portraying Ariel in the live-action film. Rumors state that the Bailey production won't even begin until next year, but her casting caused quite the stir on social media from those that were upset at a young black woman taking on the role.

Bailey has received kind words from her celebrity friends who recognize her talents, and recently she kept it classy when Variety asked her about the forthcoming film. "I feel like I'm dreaming," she said. "I'm just grateful and I don't pay attention to the negativity. I just feel like this role is something bigger than me and greater and it's gonna be beautiful. I'm just so excited to be apart of it."

Meanwhile, Cravalho had nothing but encouraging words for Bailey. "Yeah I think there's so much room for so many different types of Ariels and so many mermaids. I'm so honored to be able to lend my voice and my interpretation of Ariel and I cannot wait to see Halle's."