Though Beyoncé celebrated her 41st trip around the Sun earlier this month, it wasn't until Saturday (September 10) evening that she welcomed some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry to a Bel Air mansion to "f*ck up the night" in honour of the mother of three's birthday.

Nearly the entire Kardashian family was in attendance, with Kim flaunting her figure in a skin-tight red and black tiger striped jumpsuit, while Khloé shimmered in a sparkly ensemble. The latter's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson was also in attendance, as was his good friend – and fellow Canadian – Drake.





Paparazzi also snapped photos of English songstress Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul, Zendaya, Jaden Smith, Lizzo and her comedian boyfriend, Bella Hadid, Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox, and finally, Offset, who showed up at the function dressed as Michael Jackson.

Unsurprisingly, 22-year-old Halle Bailey received an invitation to the party (it only makes sense seeing as she and big sister Chlöe are signed to the superstar's Parkwood Entertainment label), and she brought along her boyfriend DDG, who clearly understood the assignment with his outfit of the night.

Both recording artists donned Adidas tracksuits in the same dark colour, as well as Superstars on their feet. They wore their hair in oversized afros, and around their neck, they sported iced-out chains.





The young couple's adorable date night at Beyoncé's birthday extravaganza comes shortly after The Little Mermaid actress graced the cover of Essence. In her accompanying interview, she admitted to being in love with DDG, also dishing more about how their relationship first came to be – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.