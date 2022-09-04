Stream Beyoncé & JAY-Z's "Upgrade U" In Celebration Of Her 41st "B'Day"

Beyoncé has been on top of the world after delivering her first studio album since 2016, RENAISSANCE, earlier this summer, and while the celebrations from the album's initial debut have died down as of late, they're getting started again today (September 4) in honour of Queen B's 41st birthday.

While she's got no shortage of hits in her discography that would be perfect to commemorate today, we've decided to spotlight "Upgrade U" featuring her husband, JAY-Z from 2006's B'Day.

After Hov insists that Bey talk her shit on the intro, the mother of three doesn't hold back, launching into the first verse with "I hear you be the block, but I'm the lights that keep the streets on / Notice you the type that like to keep 'em on a leash, though / I'm known to walk alone, but I'm alone for a reason / Sendin' me a drink ain't appeasin', believe me."

The track arrived as a single ahead of B'Day's debut and was primarily produced by Swizz Beatz. Check it out on Spotify or Apple Music below, and watch the music video above.

Happy Birthday, Beyoncé!

Quotable Lyrics:

I hear you be the block, but I'm the lights that keep the streets on

Notice you the type that like to keep 'em on a leash, though

I'm known to walk alone, but I'm alone for a reason

Sendin' me a drink ain't appeasin', believe me