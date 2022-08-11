Beyoncé is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, so it's no surprise that her newest album, Renaissance, is doing big numbers. It's already broken sales records for this year, and is absolutely crushing the charts.

Every song on Beyoncé's new album has landed on the Hot 100 chart, and the album's lead single, "Break My Soul," has taken the top spot. "Break My Soul" marks Bey's eighth number one song on the charts as a solo artist. She also has four more number one hits from her time with Destiny's Child.





"Cuff It" and "Alien Superstar" have also landed in the top 20 on the charts, with "Cuff It" at 13 and "Alien Superstar" at 19. Beyoncé is now one of the only women to have an album chart every track on the Hot 100, joining the elite ranks of Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, and Adele. The "Single Ladies" singer is also the third female artist to land at least 80 entries on the Hot 100 chart, following Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.

"Break My Soul" got even more attention after its "Queens Remix" was dropped, which featured Madonna and saw Beyoncé shouting out iconic Black female musical artists like Janet Jackson, Aaliyah, Rihanna, and Nina Simone. After her appearance, Bey sent Madonna roses and showered her with compliments, writing in a note, "Thank you, Queen. I'm so grateful for you, you have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B."

[via]