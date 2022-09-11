Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday earlier this month, on September 4th, but because the big day fell on Labour Day long weekend, the mother of three opted to push her party to the next weekend, celebrating with a star-studded roster of celebrity friends at a Bel Air mansion on Saturday (September 10) to "f*ck up the night" with Queen B herself.

As TMZ notes, the paparazzi didn't snag any photos of the birthday girl on her own big day, though they did snap a picture of her husband JAY-Z, who wore a slick red suit and a pair of sunglasses.

Beyoncé in 2021 -- Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Other famous faces in attendance included Drake, Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox, as well as The Idol starlet Lily-Rose Depp, Migos member Offset (who channelled Michael Jackson with his outfit of the night), and Vanessa Bryant.

Several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were also at the party. Kim was photographed more than once sporting a red and black striped catsuit with her long platinum blonde hair cascading down her shoulders and oversized sunglasses shielding her eyes.

Family matriarch Kris joined her daughter for the evening, as did little sister Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson, though it remains unclear if the two showed up together.

Bella Hadid took a break from her New York Fashion Week duties to attend, and happy couple Adele and Rich Paul were also spotted at the function.

Guests are said to have started arriving around 10:30 and stayed until about 3 in the morning. Check out more photos from Beyoncé's 41st birthday party below.

[Via]