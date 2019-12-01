Justin Bieber has made it very clear that he looks forward to having babies with his wife Hailey Bieber. "Love dates with you baby.. one day I'll be doing daddy daughter dates..... not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush," he previously wrote in an Instagram post. "I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while."



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Hailey was recently spotted with her husband caressing her belly and people quickly assumed it meant the model was with child. However, Hailey responded to the reports on Instagram with one simple message making it clear that it was just the effects of Thanksgiving dinner: "The internet is funny!! No, I'm not pregnant I just really love food."

Halsey was recently hit with pregnancy suggestions after similar photos showed her touching her stomach. "Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes," she wrote, adding, "Pregnancy is a super sensitive subject. some celebrities are open about having any struggles with reproductive health. some are not. either way it seems really inappropriate to target someone and speculate about something so precious and personal."

Hailey expressed in her and Justin's Vogue feature that she won't be having children for a couple of years.