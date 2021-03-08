Rapper Gunplay is firing back after Worldstar posted a video of him responding to somebody on his Instagram Live, calling them all kinds of racial slurs and attempting to explain that he isn't racist toward Asian people by saying that he watches Japanese porn.

The Florida rapper is under fire after a video came out of him verbally attacking an Asian fan on his live, calling them very offensive names. "You f*cking chink gook f*ck," said Gunplay in the video. "You gook piece of sh*t. You f*cking Chinese gook. You f*cking Lo Mein, Lao Mein, corona-having ass motherf*cker. You're the one that f*cked up this whole sh*t."

He continued to spew more xenophobic hate in the video, which was posted by Worldstar. He responded on Instagram, somehow making matters even worse. "@worldstar STOP POSTING MY RACIST SETUP BULLSH*T JUST FOR THE VIEWS," wrote Gunplay. "IM RACIST NEVER HAVE BEEN AND NOW CAN PLEASE POST THIS OR U DONT WANNA HEAR ANYTHING POSITIVE FROM GUNPLAY WHO HASNT HAD ANY ISSUES WITH MEDIS SINCE 2012 RESPECTFULLY POST THIS OR TAKE DAT SH*T DOWN AND TELL GEO TO CALL MY PHONE WE GOTTA TALK."



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

In the video, Gunplay tries to explain that he's not racist because he watches Japanese porn. "They got me on there hating on Asians, dawg, when I love Asians. I watch Japanese porn. So shut the f*ck up, first of all."

He claims that the person he was talking back to was trolling him and calling him racial slurs, as well. "If you come on my live trying to fight, I'm gonna shoot you in the front of your forehead with my words," he said. "I f*ck with the Asian community, my jeweler is Asian. I have no problem with Asians. I would love to f*ck an Asian b*tch. I've been to the motherf*cking massage place, I f*cked one before. They got some good p***y. I'm tryna get me some Asian p***y and y'all f*cking me up now."

In recent weeks, there has been an increased amount of hate crimes against Asian-Americans, especially older individuals, prompting the hashtag #StopTheAsianHate to grow in popularity.

Watch the video of Gunplay explaining himself above. What do you think of this?