We're living in strange times, but Karrueche Tran hopes that people won't use the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse for racism. President Donald Trump has caught criticism for referring to COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus," a term that doesn't sit well with people from all backgrounds. While Trump defends his word choices, Karrueche Tran—whose mother is Vietnamese—took to her Instagram to share a few thoughts about Asians becoming targets because of coronavirus.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

"Xenophobia is not ok!! To target and discriminate Asians is wrong!!" the actress wrote in a text image on Instagram. "There are Asians afraid to leave their homes! There are people who have already been hurt (I know y'all seen the video of the older Asian man)." Karrueche may be referring to the viral video of the elderly man in San Francisco who was filmed as he was attacked while collecting cans last month. Earlier this month, 23-year-old Jonathan Mok, a London student originally from Singapore, was reportedly attacked and beaten in the streets after a man yelled at him, “I don’t want your coronavirus in my country!”

Karrueche continued, "The coronavirus is not the 'Chinese virus'! Let's stop instilling more fear and hate. The world is struggling enough as it is. Please stop this!!" Do you agree with her? Check out the IG message from Karrueche Tran below.