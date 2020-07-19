Roger Stone, a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, called a black interviewer a racial slur during an argument about his recent prison sentence being commuted. Stone argues he was misheard by the radio host.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

"There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily," Morris W.O'Kelly, host of "the Mr. Mo'Kelly Show" on KFI AM 640 in Los Angeles said. "Hell, your number just happened to come up in the lottery. I'm guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?," implying Stone's sentence was commuted due to his relationship with Donald Trump.

"I don't really feel like arguing with this negro," Stone apparently said-- although the audio was muffled as he back away from his phone.

"I'm sorry, what was that?" O'Kelly responded. "Roger? I'm sorry, what did you say?"

Stone immediately denied the allegations: "I did not. You're out of your mind. You're out of your mind," he said.

Stone's 40 months prison sentence was commuted by Trump on July 10. He was charged with witness tampering and making false statements to Congress during the Russian investigation regarding the 2016 election.