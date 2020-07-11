Roger Stone
- Pop CultureRoger Stone Continues 50 Cent Beef Over Big Meech: "You Punk Ass B*tch"The former Trump advisor claims that Fif cheated Meech out of his life rights to produce "BMF."By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture50 Cent Responds To Roger Stone After Being Accused Of Cheating Big MeechIn an exchange no one ever expected, the Trump advisor called out Fif & says the Rap mogul "paid [Meech] sh*t for his life rights."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsRoger Stone Dances To Pro-Trump Rap At CPAC In Viral VideoA video of Roger Stone dancing to a pro-Trump rap song at CPAC has gone viral on social media.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump Slammed With Criticism After Issuing 26 New PardonsMany of the pardons are people directly linked to Trump and his family.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsRoger Stone Says Donald Trump Should Declare Martial Law If He Loses ElectionRoger Stone says Donald Trump should declare martial law if he loses the 2020 election.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsRoger Stone Says Racial Slur While On Air With Black InterviewerRoger Stone is being accused of using a racial slur during an interview with a black radio host.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Commutes Roger Stone's 3-Year Prison SentenceDonald Trump comes through and pardons his former political advisor, Roger Stone, right before he was headed to the box. By Dominiq R.