During the summer, tensions were high in the United States as police brutality was front and center and at the top of everyone's mind. Numerous Black Lives Matter protests took place across the country and many were hoping to put an end to racial inequality. Unfortunately, there are still many ignorant people throughout the country, and many of them actually work for various police forces, which only exacerbates many of the problems in various communities.

An example of this was on full display recently in Georgia as police chief Gene Allmond and one of his officers, John Brooks, had to resign after a video surfaced of them spewing racial slurs on their bodycam. In fact, Allmond went into a full-fledged rant about slavery while Brooks just stood there and nodded in agreement.

"For the most part, it seemed to me like they furnished them a house to live in," Allmond can be heard saying. "They furnished them clothes to put on their back. They furnished them food to put on their table and all they had to do was f***ing work. And now we give 'em all those things and don't have to f***ing work."

Both men also had disparaging words for Stacey Abrams and Keisha Lance-Bottoms, who are prominent figures in Georgia politics. All in all, it's a good thing they resigned, as you don't want people like this associated with any sort of police force.

