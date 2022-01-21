Everyone and their mother is obsessed with Gunna’s new song and the phrase that goes along with it, “Pushin P.” What does it really mean? And what brands, celebrities, and other influencers are hopping on the wave?

Photo by @timstype for HNHH

During an interview with the Breakfast Club promoting his new album, DS4EVER, on which the original "Pushin P" song lives, Gunna told Charlamagne Tha God that if "you woke up early in the morning to a beach, that was P. It’s simply player but you can also just like use it in other ways like ‘aight man, I didn’t like how he did that, that wasn’t P’.” Then he continued “It starts with player, but then when you just start pushin it, like when you just start to push the P, it’s like everything I’m doing is really just P… you see how I’m sharp this morning? I’m pushing P early."

Gunna continued to explain the term on his Instagram story, saying, "So this is pushin P like when your backyard on the inside and the outside, that’s P… When you go to renting these things, you’re kickin P. When you go to owning and cashing out and spending your hard earns, you pushin P…. P don’t just mean player, P also means paper too."

While shopping for jewelry with Young Thug, Gunna said, "Like me buying everybody s**t, that’s P…. Leaving your partners out the loop, that ain’t P. You see what I’m saying? … Like that ain’t P, I’m pushin P right now. I can’t do it if it ain’t P… Which way you workin? You pushin P or not?"

Although the exact definition is still unclear, everyone wants to be a part of this trend. IHOP tweeted that they’re “always pushing pancakes” and got a favorable response from Gunna himself in a quote tweet saying “IHOP pushin P.”

TIDAL completely changed their name and cover photo on Twitter to say “Tidal is P” with a meme of TIDAL-personified pushing a boulder with the infamous blue "P" emoji on it, up a hill.

Axe, the teen-friendly body wash brand, went a step further and created a fake-new scent called "PXE: Season 4" in a blue bottle. The cologne company tweeted "PXE pushin P" along with a picture of the can.

Wal-mart took another approach to the trend saying, "Pushin P? More like pushing [shopping carts]." Fans of Gunna didn’t appreciate this too much and @SyxteYRG responded “How I’m pushing y’all 55” tv that I scanned as a slim jim” with a picture of someone pushing the letter P.

Nike also attempted to ride the P wave, but it wasn’t well-received by its followers. They tweeted, "We had an internal meeting, and without getting into details, we’re pushin P all year," but people in the comments simply used it as an opportunity to tell the brand that they should focus on fixing their SNKRS app instead.

The Arizona Cardinals tweeted out “Pushin P” with a picture of their quarterback Kyler Murray. They later suffered a blowout loss to the Rams in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs and fans were commenting that they were “Pushin Picks” in the replies.

Former Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant also joined in with a video showing off his “Cowboys game drip pushin P.” People in the comments encouraged him to get back on the field to help the team out after their loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In basketball, the Denver Nuggets tweeted a picture of Nikola Jokic dunking the letter P with the caption “MVP.” The All-Star center won the award last season and is currently one of the front runners this year too.

The Toronto Raptors used the term in a post with their starting power forward Pascal Siakam. “Make sure y’all keep pushin P for them all-star votes” went along with a picture of the NBA player on their Instagram.





Barstool Spartans used the term of endearment towards one of their former Michigan State basketball players. They tweeted, "Miles Bridges is pushin’ P" after he dropped a 38-point double-double against the New York Knicks.

Soccer got involved with a tweet from the famous account @433 saying, "Grab a snack and watch all Cristiano [Ronaldo] goals for Portugal… He’s pushin P."

Many celebrities are gravitating towards the trend too. The famous Grown-ish actress and singer and rumored Gunna boo, Chloe Bailey, just posted “Pressure” as her caption with the now-well-known "P" emoji on her latest Instagram post.





Rapper Lil Durk got involved with a tweet saying, “Taking care [of] hoes but your moma ain’t got a house ain’t P.”

21 Savage put his own spin on the term by tweeting he’s “Pushin Ski.” Savage recently partnered up with Gunna on the song titled "thought i was playing," also featured on DS4EVER.

Hasbulla, the famous Russian TikToker and Instagram blogger, was caught on camera literally pushing a street sign with the letter P. Another picture was shared right after with him flexing some of his foreign currency.

The Maury Show got in on the fun when they tweeted, "We’re always pushing paternity tests" with the "P" emoji as well. Fans of the “You are NOT the father” talk show host responded by saying “don’t forget the Polygraphs.”

Even a local weatherman from Texas is incorporating "P" into his vocabulary. During a broadcast, he said, “The people of Texas are gonna be like ‘this isn’t pushin P’ as that’s a huge temperature swing.” This was made in reference to the weather going from the 70s to the lower 40s and 30s in the area.

NFT marketplace Open Sea made a tweet asking fans, “What Projects are you most excited about?” with a CC of Gunna below.

The sports betting and fantasy app Prize Picks changed their name on Twitter to have the blue "P" emoji instead of the typical letters. They then tweeted out their name with this spelling as well.

The examples of how people are using the term “Pushin P” around the world don’t stop here. As for the song itself, it’s currently sitting at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 list and DS4EVER debuted at #1 on The Billboard 200 list for albums, beating out The Weeknd’s Dawn FM. Stay tuned to see what’s next for Gunna as he continues to make great music and push P.