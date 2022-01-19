It's a big week for Gunna. The rapper took a gamble by releasing the fourth installment in the Drip Season series on the same day as The Weeknd's Dawn FM. Ultimately, Gunna came out on top, edging out The Weeknd's latest project by 2,300 units. It marked Gunna's 2nd number one solo album following the success of Wunna. He and Lil Baby previously debuted at #1 with the release of their joint project Drip Harder.



Gunna's chart success isn't limited to the Billboard 200, either. This week, 15 out of the 19-song tracklist earned positions on the Billboard 200. The viral single, "Pushin P" ft. Young Thug and Future debuted in the top 10 at #7 on the Hot 100 while Gunna's other collab with Future, "Too Easy," went up 68 spots from #84 to #16. The song with the lowest debut is "Die Alone" with Christ Brown and Yung Bleu which currently sits at #92.

Other songs that made their way onto the chart from Gunna's latest project include the 21 Savage-assisted, "Thought I Was Playing," "25K Jacket" ft. Lil Baby, "Poochie Gown," "Mop" ft. Young Thug," and "Alotta Cake."

Gunna unveiled the deluxe edition to DS4EVER just days after the project's release, which included the anticipated collaboration with Drake, "P Power." The song didn't end up charting on the Billboard Hot 100 this week but that's probably because the song dropped just before the end of the sales week.

Check out the list of songs off of DS4EVER that made their way onto the chart last week.