Gunna has major plans beyond music right now. The 26-year-old rap star has made waves across the music industry from working with legends in the game such as Mariah Carey, Usher, and more as well as becoming star in his own right. Over the past few years, he's blessed us with a ton of music but it looks like he's already to expand into other creative ventures. During the red carpet for last night's BMI Awards, the rapper revealed that he's working on a few non-music projects.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Although Gunna seems to stay in the studio at all times, it appears that he's aiming to make a Hollywood debut. Maybe that's not his aim but he did reveal that he has a visual project he's putting together. Last night, the rapper revealed that he has a "movie" in the works, although he was reluctant to label it that just yet.

"I'm somewhat working on a movie but I don't want to just call it a movie yet," he told the reporter. "It's in the works, though."

With a quote-unquote film on the way, Gunna will surely maintain a busy schedule for the next little while. Aside from his presidential campaign with Young Thug, he announced in April that Drip Season 4 is the next project he was working on. Additionally, he and his Drip Harder partner, Lil Baby, will be joining Future and Young Thug for the second installment of Super Slimey.