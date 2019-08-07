In the last few weeks, we've been wondering whether the leaks that Young Thug and Future have been suffering give an eye into the duo's collaborative future. In the past, they released their stunning Super Slimey effort and you just know that both Atlanta veterans have been hard at work on some more new music. We asked if a sequel might be on the way a few days ago and our suspicion has just been confirmed by the official YSL Records account on Twitter. Only, there will be some extra slime on the second official release.

If you've been waiting on Super Slimey 2, it's time to celebrate because YSL Records just announced that it's officially on the way. On the first go-around, the group consisted solely of Thugger and Pluto. This time, they've expanded to include some serious rising talent in Lil Baby and Gunna. The project was just confirmed on Twitter with the drip gods teasing us with a drop "coming soon."

What are you expecting from Super Slimey 2? With all four rappers contributing to the tracklist, do you think this could top the original version? The additions of Lil Baby and Gunna could prove vital to the success of this one. Only time will tell.