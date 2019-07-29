Earlier in the month, Atlanta trappers Young Thug and Future officially released "Upscale," featuring Quavo, after the songs unofficial leak had fans going crazy. A little over a year ago, the two were teasing an official follow-up to their widely successful 2017 mixtape, Super Slimey, and their Quavo assisted song just intensified rumors that we could expect to finally see its release. While they've both been busy managing their own labels over recent months, with both of them expanding into executive roles, fans still (not so) patiently wait for their Super Slimey 2 or What a Slime to Be Alive projects, but in the meantime, they've dropped "Just Because."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Future has been keeping himself pretty busy lately, dropping banger after banger, as well as hopping on quite a few collabs, including his song with the fast-emerging Burna Boy, "Show And Tell." And now, following its unofficial leak at the end of last month, Hendrix and Jeffery finally blessed fans with the official release of "Just Because." The mid-tempo track takes on a more subdued approach, which we immediately catch with the serene instrumental intro. Thug tackles one verse, as well as the outro, while Future takes on the intro, chorus, and the second, lengthier verse. Both flex on their riches and success, but spit some fire while doing so, and while Thugs part is shorter than that of Future, he especially shows out here, delivering quite the (uncharacteristically more coherent) catchy, and lyrically successful verse. Check out the song via Reddit here.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images