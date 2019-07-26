Burna Boy & Future Lead The City Boys On "Show & Tell"

Burna Boy blessed fans with his new project, African Giant earlier today. The project arrives roughly a year and a half after the release of Ye which helped gain him a larger audience in North America. Since then, he's become one of the most sought after African artists. He recently appeared on Beyonce's Lion King: The Gift project and worked with Major Lazer, Dave, Mahalia and more. African Giant contains a wide range of collaborators from Africa to the U.K. and beyond. Future also appears on the project for "Show & Tell" which serves as his second collaboration with a Nigerian artist. Burna Boy and Future make an excellent pairing on the song. The two artists styles mesh well together but what makes it work even better is the fact that neither one of them is reluctant to tread into the other's respective genre.

Peep the song below and check out African Gianthere.

Quotable Lyrics

Show you like I tell you

Ask me if I change I tell you hell no

Tatted in my arm to my fuckin' elbow

Stickin' to the code, you know I'm velcro