What would our country be like if Young Thug were the President? Would we all get free designer drip? Snakes as pets? Slime instead of water? America would be totally different if Jeffrey Lamar Williams were ever placed in charge of the nation. The eccentric Atlanta artist is seemingly interested in giving politics a shot though, announcing that he will be running for President in 2024.

The announcement came from out of nowhere with Young Thug taking to Twitter to wish the current President, Donald Trump, a happy Independence Day. The tweet set off fireworks in people's minds, leaving everyone confused as to why Thug would single out Trump, a man who is potently disliked in the world of hip-hop. After seeing the way Kanye West was villainized for supporting Trump, Thugger appears to not care what anybody thinks of his declaration. His next post was even more shocking with the rapper telling all his followers that he plans on becoming the most powerful man in America... but only once Trump's second term (or a Democratic representative's first term) is up.

"I’m running for president 2024," wrote the Atlanta spitter. "@1GunnaGunna will be the vice!" Realistically, Thugger doesn't stand much of a chance to win the gig but, to be completely honest, he's probably better than a lot of the candidates that will be running against him. Would you vote for Young Thug and Gunna?