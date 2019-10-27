Gunna is definitely one of 2019's most valuable players. He dropped his stellar album, Drip Or Drown 2, a collaborative tape with Lil Baby, Drip Harder, and appeared as a guest feature on pretty much everyone's albums. Gunna became so ubiquitous that when his name popped up on the tracklist for Mariah Carey's Caution, most people probably didn't even bat an eye.

With all this hustle and quality output, great monetary compensation follows. While the YSL artist ensures that he stays dripped out himself - just go peruse his elaborate outfits on his IG feed - he cares to spread the wealth to those around him. This weekend, Gunna seemed particularly generous. On Saturday night, his IG story was filled with video after video of his loved ones being showered in luxurious gifts from him.

The first recipient of Gunna's Weekend of Giveaways was his father. For his dad's birthday, he bought him a souped-up, blacked-out, Ford pickup truck. In videos of the big reveal, Gunna Sr. runs around the truck in amazement, repeatedly exclaiming, "Are you serious?!," to which Gunna calmly replies, "Yes." If you kept tapping to view Gunna's subsequent stories, you'd see that he also blew a bag on his trusted producer, Wheezy's birthday. The beatmaker received a glistening chain. But wait. There's more. Even though Young Thug's birthday is in August, this weekend, he also advertised how he has been the beneficiary of Gunna's success. Thug posted a story showing off a massive ring encrusted with slime green diamonds. "My rich artist bought me this," he said. "Shit cost a hundred racks."