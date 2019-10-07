Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly kicked off their joint headlining tour last week, which was recently dubbed the "Justin Bieber Big Tour." These shows will serve as Young Thug's first opportunity to test out his new album, So Much Fun, in a live setting. Considering the album is intentionally filled with bangers - hence the title - it's no surprise that it's going off in the large venues that Thug has been playing.

The most stadium-suitable track on the project is indubitably the Gunna-assisted, "Hot." The triumphant horn intro is ideal to get a crowd's blood flowing so they're ready to mosh once Gunna comes in with the first chorus. Thugger shared a clip of him performing "Hot" at a recent tour stop and it looks as lit as one would suspect. They command the crowd to "open that sh*t up," before emptying water bottles once the beat drops.

While Thug appears to be giving the song his all in this video - shouting all the lyrics and jumping about the stage - one of our staff writers attended the JBB Toronto show and claimed his energy was somewhat lacking. You could read the full concert review here.

Keep streaming "Hot" while we await its music video, which looks very promising based on the previews we've gotten. The song has been rising on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, currently sitting at #35.