Gunna & Future Share "Pushin P" Video With Young Thug

Gunna shared the new music video for "Pushin P" after getting kicked off a private flight with Young Thug.

One of the most exciting songs from Gunna's new studio album DS4EVER, "pushin P" with Future and featuring Young Thug, officially has a new music video. Arriving on the same day that Gunna and Young Thug got kicked off a private flight and accused their pilot, Alex, of being racist, the video shows off Wunna's lavish lifestyle as he tries on clothes during a stylist session, layers jewelry, and hangs with his homies.

As much of the Atlanta rap community tears down Thug and Gunna's pilot for not being "P", a trio of the city's top rap talents has released the new music video for their high-profile collaboration. Previously explaining to the world the multiple definitions of "pushin P," Gunna gives a visual representation of what exactly that lifestyle looks like.

Check out the new music video for "pushin P" below and let us know what you think of DS4EVER in the comments.